FRIENDS: When Mike AKA Paul Rudd Ran Over Rachel Green AKA Jennifer Aniston’s Injured Toe

Days after the iconic sitcom “Friends” completed 25 years, actor Paul Rudd recalled his time filming the show and running over actress Jennifer Aniston’s injured toe.

On “The Graham Norton Show”, the “Antman” star revealed that while filming for his first episode on the show, Jennifer was using a Segway because she had broken her toe. However, when he tried it out he accidentally rolled over her injured foot.

“‘I was on the set for my first episode and Jennifer was on a Segway because she had broken her toe, and everyone was marvelling at it. Matt LeBlanc asked to have a go and immediately knew how to do it. I then asked to try it too. I spun round and rolled it right over Jennifer’s foot,” Rudd said, according to a report in “dailymail.co.uk”.

“The producers’ look of panic was as if to say, ‘Is it too late to fire him? Has his character been established yet?’ I felt awful. Such an inauspicious start,” Rudd recalled.

The show made Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry household names and most fans still love to refer the actors by their character names — Rachel, Ross, Monica, Phoebe, Joey and Chandler respectively.

Over time, the actors have garnered a huge fan base for themselves, ever since the first episode was aired on September 22, 1994.

Although the show is long over after 10 successful seasons that ran from 1994 to 2004, its reruns are still popular on satellite television and OTT platforms.

