War Box Office Day 11 Advance Booking: Not Sure About Ghungroo, But ‘Records Toot Gaye’

War Box Office Day 11 Advance Booking: Thanks to the extended weekend, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer not just surprised everyone but also proved all of the predictions wrong. It didn’t only enter the 200 crore club, it will tear past the 300 crore barrier too. The advance booking has been continuously tremendous for the film.

Let’s see how major cities around the country are performing on day 11 as far as the advance booking is concerned.

Mumbai:

Mumbai continues to be Mumbai as far as the advance booking of War is concerned. There has been a pattern in which this city is working around. There’s a 10-15% of booking and then it just goes all out with the spot booking. If we follow the history, even today there’s a high chance of spot bookings witnessing a rise.

Delhi:

Delhi, as usual, is better than Mumbai and it’s adding filling fast shows rapidly to its credit. Around 40-45% shows are getting filled fast and a handful of them are already houseful. That’s huge for any movie on its day 11.

Bengaluru:

Again! 50-60% of the shows are orange (filling fast) but the number of them is limited. After The Sky Is Pink, War has seen a certain number of shows deducting from certain areas. Very few shows in 4DX but 50% of them are filling fast.

Hyderabad:

Still going mad for the film, Hyderabad is 60-70% filling fast. 4DX is just in 2 theatres and all the shows are filling fast. This is the city that could showcase houseful boards all over by the evening.

Ahmedabad, Chandigarh & Chennai

Ahmedabad more or less is like Mumbai. Though the number of shows is lower than Mumbai, the percentage of booking is almost similar. Not a single show is filling fast in Chandigarh. Shows have been reduced in Chennai, but whatever left is filling very fast.

