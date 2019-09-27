Akshay Kumar Starrer Housefull 4 Trailer LEAKED Online; Netizens BASH The Leakster

Housefull 4 has been the talk of the town lately. The cast consists of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda. The trailer will arrive at 1 PM today and fans are going crazy already. Meanwhile, the trailer got leaked and fans are bashing the uploaders for it!

Yes, you read it right. The most awaited trailer of Housefull 4 got leaked online and fans started bashing the uploaders immediately. Housefull 4 is one of the most anticipated comedy films of this year. As soon as the trailer went viral, fans got really pissed off and started commenting to delete it.

The film is directed by Farhad Samji and will release on Diwali this year. The film is expected to do great at the box office and will release on October 25, 2019. We can’t wait for the official trailer to drop in soon!

Recently, Akshay Kumar shared the title motion poster of the film, revealing the logo of “Housefull 4” with powerful background music. The video also invited people to go back in time by stating “Enter the era of year 1419 and 2019 tomorrow”.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!