Sidharth Malhotra Dismisses The Rumours Of His Sabbatical From Movies

Actor Sidharth Malhotra’s last few films have performed below expectation at the box-office. Due to this debacle, it was rumoured that he will take a break from acting and pursue something else rather than films. However, the Marjaavaan actor has now dismissed these rumours of taking a sabbatical.

Sidharth revealed that he is pinning hope on his forthcoming release Marjaavaan. He said that the makers of the action drama have ensured that he is presented in the film in the best possible manner.

“Every actor thinks about what he wants from a film before signing it. This film is an ode to all the heroes that I have seen in Hindi movies. I have always been inspired by the hero’s entry, action and stuff. So with similar excitement, I started work on this film,” said Sidharth. The actor was at the Marjaavaan trailer launch where he interacted with the media about the upcoming film.

He was accompanied at the event by co-actors Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria, and Rakul Preet Singh. The film’s director Milap Zaveri also graced the event. Producers Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani were also present at the event, held on Thursday in Mumbai.

There were reports that after Jabariya Jodi saw not-so-favourable response at the box-office. Hence, Sidharth had decided to take a sabbatical from signing new films till he fathomed what kind of films he wanted to do. Before this, his only release in 2018 – Aiyaaria was also a big flop. Sidharth is fairly confident such fate will not repeat itself with Marjaavaan.

To his advantage, he is back with his Ek Villain co-star Riteish Deshmukh in Marjaavaan. The film is being billed as another vindictive drama. It will directly give you a deep dive into the gruesome action you can expect from it.

Talking about the upcoming film, Sidharth said: “Milap (Zaveri) believes in the cinema that we all grew up watching, where a hero makes an amazing entry or does action and dialogue baazi. I personally grew up on cinema of this genre. I think for the first time I have got an opportunity to play a massy hero, so when I heard the narration of this film, I was very excited and inspired to do the role.”

“Marjaavaan” is scheduled to be theatrically released on November 8.

