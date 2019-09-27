Thalapathy64: Malavika Mohanan Opposite Vijay In Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Next

From past number of days there have been many assumptions about who will be the leading actress opposite Thalapathy Vijay in his next which has been tentatively titled #Thalapathy64. There were numerous reports at first stating actresses Rashmika Mandanna being approached followed by Kiara Advani for the role of the leading lady in the Tamil venture.

Now the latest news related to the #Thalapathy64 is actress Malavika Mohanan has been finalized as the film’s leading lady opposite Vijay.

Talking about Malavika, the actress was last seen early this year Karthik Subbaraj’s Tamil venture Petta which has Rajinikanth in lead.

Apart from Tamil, the young actress has also acted in Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi films.

#Thalapathy64 will be helmed by Lokesh Kanganaraj.

The Vijay starrer is slated to go on floors post Diwali after the release of the much awaited Bigil.

Talking about Bigil, the film is a sports film which revolves around women’s football team on the backdrop of North Madras.

The audience will get to see Vijay in dual roles, as father and son. The father’s part will have him playing a local goon, and the son’s part will have him playing a coach to women’s football team.

Bigil, also stars actress Nayanthara in lead, along with Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and others in major roles.

This is for the third time where the director-actor duo of Atlee-Vijay has teamed up for a film.

Earlier the duo have worked together for super hit films, Theri and Mersal.

Bigil, is slated for release on 27th October on occasion of Diwali in Tamil and Telugu.

