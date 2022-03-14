Playback singers Nikhita Gandhi and Mohit Chauhan’s latest track, ‘The Live-in Song’, was released on Monday. Javed Akhtar now talks about it.

Advertisement

For veteran screenwriter-lyricist Javed Akhtar, who has penned the lyrics of the song, it’s important as it presents a new way of thinking, something that could change the way society looks at modern-day relationships.

Advertisement

Talking on the occasion of the song’s release, Javed Akhtar said, “I have written many songs in my life but I have a special importance for this new one as it represents a new way of thinking. It challenges the ancient beliefs that look down upon couples who want to stay together before tying the knot.”

The song is about the evolving world of millennials and the trend of living together instead of directly taking the plunge of getting married. It presents a new way of addressing a very relevant subject in today’s times through a song and introducing the concept of treating all couples equally.

Javed Akhtar added that with changing times the relationships too have undergone a lot of changes but what stays constant is the mutual love and respect between the partners, “I believe that the real bond between a man and a woman is not some ancient ritual but mutual love and respect.”

The song, composed by Shameer Tandon, has been directed by Aditya Datt, and is currently available to stream on Saregama Music’s YouTube Channel.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Die-Hard Fan Bumps Into Him While On Her Way To Uni, Netizens Say “Koi Hume Bhi Mila Do”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube