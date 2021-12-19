Kamaal R Khan aka KRK’s latest target from Bollywood is Ranveer Singh and his upcoming film, 83. Just like many other releases of 2021, the self-proclaimed critic has now opened his book of predictions for Ranveer’s sports biographical drama.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Kamaal called Ranveer ‘joker’ and ‘two-faced’ and had conducted a Twitter poll, asking people if they would like to watch 83 in theatres. Now it’s a result time, and just like his previous predictions, most of the people have voted that they won’t be watching the film in theatres. He has even predicted a low opening for the film.

Advertisement

Announcing the result, KRK wrote, “Survey result- Only 35% people want to watch film #83, means film can open 20% and day1 business can be ₹5Cr+! Film has to do 375Cr box office to recover the investment only. Means it will be a sure shot disaster. Congrats to @RanveerOfficial and @deepikapadukone!”

Survey result- Only 35% people want to watch film #83, means film can open 20% and day1 business can be ₹5Cr+! Film has to do 375Cr box office to recover the investment only. Means it will be a sure shot disaster. Congrats to @RanveerOfficial and @deepikapadukone! https://t.co/9mFBLqwOAT — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 19, 2021

Well, only time will tell how 83 performs at the box office, and Ranveer will be waiting to give it back like a boss with his film’s performance.

Before this tweet, KRK even tried trolling Ranveer Singh’s 83 by comparing it with Spider-Man: No Way Home’s opening in India. In India, No Way Home took a start of over 30 crores. He wrote, “Bhai 5 languages main and 3D main Bhi. Means like #SpiderManNoWayHome only. Toh Ab Agar film Ne 20Cr Ki opening Nahi Lee, Toh Samjho Aapke L Lag Jaayenge. Chalo hope for the best bro!”

Before taking on Ranveer Singh, Kamaal had been busy trolling Akshay Kumar. In multiple tweets, he called Akki a hypocrite and fake patriot. He also feels that the actor is making as much money as possible in his final years.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood stories.

Must Read: Nora Fatehi Discusses A 2 Crore+ Car With Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar In Chats, Saying “It’s A Nice Rough Use Car” [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube