Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will appear for the first time in an untitled romantic comedy. The makers recently released the impressive first-look poster, which has left fans delighted and they can’t wait to see the fresh pairing of Shahid and Kriti Sanon on screen.

In a recent interview, Shahid Kapoor was asked about the film and his experience of working with Kriti Sanon. Responding to this, Shahid said, “It’s a high concept kind of film, but also a unique, quirky, fun love story that also focuses on the issues that happen in today’s life.”

On working with Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor said , “I really had fun working with Kriti. We got along really well. She is at the top of her game right now, and I think we both are collaborating at a good time, and I’m excited for it. It will be out this year in theatres.”

Meanwhile, the actress is certainly on top of her game, as she will be next seen in some of the much-awaited projects, which include the soon-to-be-released Adipurush, The Crew, and Ganapath. In a span of nine years, the actress has cemented her position as one of the top lead actors in the industry currently, with performances in films like Mimi, Bhediya, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi and many more.

