Kizie Aur Manny Shooting Is Not Stalled Because Of Mukesh Chhabra! Sushant Singh Rajput Reveals The Real Reason

Recently, Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sanjana Sanghi’s film Kizie Aur Manny which is a Hindi remake of Fault In Our Stars made it to the headlines during the #MeToo wave. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the shooting of the film got suspended as the director was accused of sexual harassment and Sushant was accused of his over-friendly behavior with his co-star Sanjana.

The production house Fox Star Hindi suspended Chhabra from the film, hence the film’s shooting has been stopped since then.

Today, the Kai Po Che actor, who was present at the trailer launch event of his next Kedarnath, he revealed the real reason behind the suspension of the film’s shoot. On being asked about the current update on Kizie Aur Manny shoot, Sushant said, “That’s not (Mukesh Chhabra’s suspension) why we are not shooting for the film right now, we are not shooting for the film right now because the schedule that’s left, is supposed to happen in Paris in December. I am shooting for a different film right now. That’s the reason. I have been told that Fox Studios are doing the investigation and whatever comes out of it (the decision), it would be right and we will stick to it.”

Earlier, the production house had issued a statement which read, “As a responsible organization, Star India takes any allegation of sexual harassment at workplace very seriously. Hence Fox Star Studios has suspended the services of Mukesh Chhabra, director of our film, Kizzie Aur Manny, which is under production, till the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of M/s Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company (MCCC) concludes its inquiry on allegations against him.”

Even Sanjana had clarified that nothing wrong happened to her during the shoot. Sushant and Mukesh were extremely helpful and welcoming. She rubbished all the reports which were doing the round.