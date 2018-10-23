Kizie Aur Manny Controversy: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Co-Star Sanjana Sanghi Finally Opens Up About The ‘Conjectures’

Ever since the #MeToo movement kick-started in India, especially in Bollywood, exposure of many big names of industry, came as a shocker. Recently reports of actor Sushant Singh Rajput being accused by actress Sanjana Sanghi for sexual misconduct were doing the rounds. Now a different side of the story has come in lights.

Last week, it was reported that Sushant’s Kizie Aur Manny co-star Sanjana accused the actor for sexual misconduct. Later, Sushant in his defence shared screenshots of their conversation and called it a smear campaign. Sushant on Friday tweeted: “I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what was, in the midst of this curated and well-timed smear campaign.”

I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what was, in the midst of this curated and well timed smear campaign. From the first till the last day of the shoot, this is what happened on the Set with Sanjana. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/oZXRkkMmo6 — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 19, 2018

I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what was, in the midst of this curated and well timed smear campaign. From the first till the last day of the shoot, this is what happened on the Set with Sanjana. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/vTOcbSwada — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 19, 2018

As per reports, Sanjana previously accused the 32-year-old actor of behaving inappropriately on the sets of the movie, saying he made her feel “uncomfortable” with his “over-friendly behaviour” during the shoot in Jodhpur.

Now finally the actresses opened up about the allegations by stating them “baseless”. Sanjana took to Twitter to clear the air as she quoted, “On returning from a long trip to the US yesterday, I read several baseless and unfounded stories with respect to misconduct and misbehaviour on the sets of our film Kizie Aur Manny. I’d like to clarify that no such incident took place with me. Let’s put an end to these conjectures.”

Last week, film’s director and popular casting director Mukesh Chhabra was also accused by an aspiring actress for sexual harassment. Though Chhabra denied the allegation by stating them as unsubstantiated wild anonymous allegations. Fox Star Studios took a strict stand by suspending Mukesh Chhabra, from his directorial debut Kizie Aur Manny.