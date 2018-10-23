Thugs Of Hindostan: This Sweet Gesture By Aamir Khan’s Fans From China Is Unbelievable!

Aamir Khan fans from China will be flying down to India especially to watch the actor’s upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan.

Given the fact that movies in China release much later than the Indian release, Aamir Khan fans in China are all excited to come and watch the film right upon its first release.

Fans in China are fond of Aamir Khan movies so much so that this time they have decided to fly down to India and witness it.

Over the years, Aamir Khan’s huge body of work has not only made him the World’s Biggest Superstar but also the most recognized face globally.

In addition to being highly popular in India, he is also highly popular overseas, particularly in China, the second largest movie market. With a population of 1.4 billion and 1.35 billion in China and India respectively, Aamir Khan is undoubtedly the biggest Superstar in the world. Aamir Khan’s past three outings went on to create record-shattering earnings in China.

Touted to be World’s Biggest Superstar, Aamir Khan films resonate with the people around the globe, not limiting the content to a specific age group or region. Thus, giving his films a universal appeal.