AndhaDhun Box Office Collections: Despite Badhaai Ho’s Dominance, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Other Winner Continues To Score!

AndhaDhun Box Office Collections: Ayushmann Khurrana is the man of the moment, with back-to-back box office hits. The actor is on a winning streak since last year with successes like Bareily Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan to recently released Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho.

With the latest outing Badhaai Ho ruling the cinemas, Khurrana’s AndhaDhun is still successfully bringing in the footfalls.

AndhaDhun had opened with an average collection of 2.70 crores on its first day. Soon after positive reviews and extraordinary word-of-mouth started spreading like a wildfire, collections picked up massively and the movie posted an impressive total of 15 crores over its first weekend and 28 crores in its first week. Currently running in its third week, movie further added a decent moolah in third weekend taking the total to 57 crores and it is expected to remain stable on weekdays in its third week too. The movie further collected 1 crore on its third Monday, thus making a total of 58 crores at box office. Looking at the trend of the movie, it will surely yield some handsome profit in its long run.

This is now apparent with the success of Andhadhun which has emerged as a clean success at the Box Office. The Sriram Raghavan film had a twisted plotline and though a few wondered if the proceedings were eventually way too convenient with coincidences galore, a large segment of audiences gave it a thumbs up, something that eventually mattered.