India’s Most Wanted: Post Wrapping Up, Arjun Kapoor Shares A Sweet Note For Director Raj Kumar Gupta

Actor Arjun Kapoor has wrapped up shooting for his 12th film India’s Most Wanted and called it special, adding that working with director Raj Kumar Gupta has been an honour and privilege for him.

Arjun on Monday morning tweeted a photograph of himself along with Gupta, who has previously directed films like No One Killed Jessica and Raid, from the film’s set.

“Some journeys are special because of the team and the effort that the people put in to fulfill a vision… as my 12th film India’s Most Wanted wraps today all I can say is Raj Kumar Gupta sir it has been an honour and privilege to work with you and your team,” he captioned the image.

Arjun added: “To tell a story that needed to be told and to play one of the many unsung heroes we have in our country. Also, a big non corporate hug to Fox Star Hindi and their entire team for bringing your vision to the forefront without any compromise.”

In India’s Most Wanted, Arjun plays an intelligence officer. It will be shot in Nepal and Delhi. The film will be about finding and arresting a terrorist during a secret mission.

The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 24, 2019.