Kriti Sanon Takes The Akshay Kumar Route! Deets Inside

Kriti Sanon has lots on her plate, with the current line-up of films, Kriti Sanon is one of the busiest actresses in town.

After her last hit Bareilly Ki Barfi, the actress has four big-budget projects in her kitty, which are a mix of commercial entertainers and content-driven cinema.

While she finished filming Luka Chuppi two months ago and has been working on Housefull 4, there are also Panipat and Arjun Patiala to look forward to.

Talking about her releases, Kriti Sanon shares, “It’s the first time that I’ll have four releases in a year, in 2019. Also, the movies are really different from each other and that’s exciting for me”.

Panipat, in which she stars alongside Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor, will be her first proper period film as she plays a Maratha princess. But the actress shares that she has been having a lot of fun dressing up for Housefull 4 as well.

She adds, “I do have a bit of period portion in this film too, as it’s a reincarnation drama. I think it’s the first reincarnation comedy in Hindi films. We have been dressing up as these characters belong to the Raja-Maharaja period.”