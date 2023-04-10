Siddharth Nigam is going to be seen playing a pivotal role in the much-anticipated Bollywood movie of the year, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.” The movie is soon going to roll into theatres across the globe, and as the release date gets closer, the eagerness of Siddharth fans is getting much higher. The actor’s glimpses in some of the released songs of the movie have been appreciated by all, and everyone is rooting for Nigam because his role looks quite important in the film.

The makers of KKBKKJ have scheduled the launch of the trailer for April 10, 2023, and as soon as this news rolled down, Everyone across the nation is waiting excitedly for glimpses of Siddharth Nigam and to get an idea about his role and what surprises he’s going to give to his loyal fans.

In a recent interview, Siddharth Nigam also talked about his and Salman Khan’s bond on set, and due to this, he also dubbed Khan as his mentor and guide. It would be really exciting to see their bond in the film. And now as the trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is announced, Siddharth being energetic and excited about this movie, immediately took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a video of himself doing 10 front flips in just 10 seconds; yes, you read that absolutely; he not only performed those flips but also was looking every point dapper while performing the flips; he captioned, “It’s time to swim in the ocean🌊❤️, trailer coming tomorrow at 6 pm😍 #kisikabhaikisikijaan.” which shows his excitement level for the movie.

As Nigam also played an important character in Dhoom 3 which featured Amir Khan, so, this is going to be the second time when Siddharth Nigam will be seen sharing screens with Khans and this time it’s Salman Khan. The big-budget film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has released a few music tracks such as “Yentamma,” “Jee Rahe The Hum,” and “Bhatukamma,” in which we can easily identify Nigam as a pivotal part of the film, and now his excitement for the movie shows the dedication and hard work he has given to this project.

