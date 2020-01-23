Kiara Advani To Star Opposite Vicky Kaushal In Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Manekshaw Biopic?

Meghna Gulzar’s film Chhapaak was a massive success amongst the fan who has been continuously showering love on it. But even before the director could retrieve from the hangover of this Deepika Padukone starrer film, talks about her next project – The Sam Manekshaw biopic have already begun. Starring Vicky Kaushal, the biopic is one of the most anticipated films of the year and buzz is that Kiara Advani might also be a part of it.

Kiara Advani delivered a huge hit last year with Kabir Singh and this year looks no less for her. The films in her kitty are quite promising and we think to see her with Vicky Kaushal will be a treat for the fans. Nothing has materialised as of now but if Kiara does sign the film then we think the audience is in for a big surprise.

According to reports in Filmfare, Kiara is currently in talks with Ronnie Screwvala’s production company, RSVP, for a unique project. It is said that if everything materialises well, the actress is anticipated to give her nod to the project in the coming month. Now, we all know that RSVP is producing Rashmi Rocket and the Sam Manekshaw biopic this year. Rashmi Rocket stars Taapsee Pannu and Aparshakti Khurana and hence it is possibly Sam starring Vicky Kaushal that Kiara and Ronnie Screwvala are discussing.

Talking about the biopic, it was earlier reported that Meghna Gulzar was quite keen on working with Ranveer Singh in the film instead of Vicky Kaushal. But because Ranveer kept delaying the script narration, Meghna turned to Vicky to take up the role.

It was said that after working with Ranveer’s wife Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak, Meghna is supposedly having second thoughts about the cast of the Sam Maneksaw biopic. In a report in Bollywood Hungama, a source has been quoted saying, “After getting along so well with Deepika making Chhapaak and getting such an amazing performance out of her, Meghna is having second thoughts about the casting of the Manekshaw biopic. We can only wait and watch.”

As for Kiara Advani, she is a part of Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She also has Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb and Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershah.

