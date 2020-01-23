Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From Kareena Kapoor Khan To Alia Bhatt, Vote For Your Favourite Pantsuit Look

Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: Yesterday we saw our favourites from Kiara Advani to Tara Sutaria, in some out of the box thigh-high slits from last year. Today, adding onto the fashion face-off are some glamorous pantsuit pieces that our favourite B’Town beauties wore, and we can’t help but appreciate each and every one of them.

From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani, check out some fashionable pantsuits, and pick your favourite amongst the many many options we have today!

Janhvi Kapoor

While we saw some tremendous choices last year, Janhvi Kapoor’s pure white pantsuit literally made heads turn. A deep neck blazer had a tie-up detailing across the waist, and was perfectly paired up with folded up sleeves and transparent heels. With makeup that remained minimal yet eye-catchy, Janhvi’s soft curls turned out to be an added bonus to the entire look.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday had a sassy touch added to the neon outing that she confidently carried during the Pati Patni Aur Woh promotions. Unlike the usual, the diva opted for a crop blazer, high waisted pants that had a broad belt of the same colour. With similar coloured bobby pins and neon pink heels, Panday threw a classy show.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani has given us so many fashion notes in last year that we cannot keep a track anymore. Well, this time she gave a unique touch to her attire as she opted for a green sequined pantsuit. With a plunging neckline and knot tie across the high waist, the diva chose for a puffy hairdo, nude makeup and finger rings.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

This one undoubtedly remains in our top favourites. Kareena Kapoor Khan is known to give her customized touch to every outfit she dons. Bebo looked like a true boss lady as she wore a purple outfit with cutouts across the corners of her blazer (across the waist). With a simple yet classy neckpiece, neon heels and hair tied in a bun, the diva legit slayed her appearance.

Deepika Padukone

Trust Deepika Padukone for some out of the box fashion choices, specially went comes to pants. The diva during her Cannes visit last year, opted for a white and blue striped pantsuit attire, which was complemented with neon orange pumps. Long earrings, hair tucked in the blazer and minimal makeup gave her the desired diva look.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor before sister Janhvi Kapoor too opted for a complete white look, but the details added to it made it the true fashionista red carpet appearance, that one expects from the actress. A plunge line neck with heavy green traditional jewellery, long trail that ran behind starting from high waist and matching earrings made the perfect combination.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma too threw her best fashion game at the most fashion gala events that she made an appearance too. Her black, golden pantsuit with asymmetrical prints made an outstanding fashion statement. With slicked bun, collared neck with same prints and black heels, the beauty gave us some true fashion goals.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut broke all the barriers and came up with something super quirky and we were left stunned. She opted for a black pantsuit remained a super bold choice. With silver studded details across the corners of the blazer. Although the actress opted for a no lingerie look, she looks sensuous in the waistcoat she carried, and we couldn’t take our eyes off her breathtaking look.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt donned a white pantsuit that had colourful abstract prints all over it. Looking like some sketches, the outfit had black prints around the colour, which made it seem further fun. With black pumps, red pastel lipstick and loose straightened hairs, Alia’s look was a bomb outing we all need to experience once in our lives.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif’s outfit remained one that is going to be super tough to find, but worthy enough to grab all the eyeballs in a room. With a black frilled, deep neck blouse within, the fashionista wore a blazer and pants that had studs all over it. The oversized blazer remained one of our favourites and was complemented with loose curls, and minimal makeup.

