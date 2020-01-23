Ayushmann Khurrana and Lover Jitendra Kumar Dance To Bhojpuri Song Lollipop & We Think It Cannot Be Missed

The makers of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan recently dropped the trailer of the film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in the lead roles. Directed By Hitesh Kewalya, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Gajrao Rao and Pankhuri Awasthy in pivotal roles.

While the bromance between Ayushmann and Jitu bhaiya is getting all the praise but what stole the limelight is their lip-lock. The trailer won the hearts of their fans and we can’t wait to see more of it. Lately, there’s a video of Ayushmann and Jitendra doing the rounds on social media and is winning the internet.

Both the actors were in Patna to promote their upcoming film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and were seen dancing on ‘Tu Lagawelu Jab Lipastic’ and their crazy moves will surely make you put on your dancing shoes.

Take a look at the video here:

Isn’t this crazy?

On the work front, apart from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann will be next seen in Gulabo Sitabo opposite Amitabh Bachchan. And for Jitendra, this is his debut film in Bollywood and we have earlier seen him being part of TVF series.

Credits: Viral Bhayani

