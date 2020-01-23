Chhapaak Box Office Day 14 Occupancy: Deepika Padukone Starrer Stays Dull!

Chhapaak Box Office: Since the opening day, Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak is clearly underperforming at the ticket windows and the film is struggling to even to touch the 50 crore mark. The signs on its day 14th day too are not-so-good.

For today, Chhapaak has recorded occupancy of 7-9% for the morning shows across the country and the story is not so different for the afternoon shows as the occupancy stay in the range 10-11%. Such sort of disappointing show will take the film practically out of its theatrical run from tomorrow onwards with Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior still going strong and two new releases arriving tomorrow.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak released on 10th January 2020. It also features Vikrant Massey in a key role.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was felicitated with the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum for her contribution to mental health awareness.

While accepting the award, Deepika opened up about her own experience with mental illness and how it drove her to start The Live Love Laugh Foundation.

The actress shared: “Through my journey to recovery from depression, I began to understand the stigma and lack of awareness associated with mental illness, I felt a deep need to save at least one life.”

“And it is this very need that motivated me to go public with my illness and set up the Live Love Laugh foundation,” she added.

Deepika has been running the foundation since June 2015. The foundation’s programmes and initiatives include nationwide public awareness and destigmatisation campaigns, adolescent mental health programmes, funding support for treatment in rural communities and more.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!