Chhapaak Legal Row: Advocate Files Contempt Plea As Makers Refrain From Giving Due Credits

Lawyer Aparna Bhat has filed a contempt petition in Delhi High Court against makers of the film Chhapaak and actress Deepika Padukone for not giving due credit to her in spite of the court order.

The plea has sought initiation of contempt proceedings against the makers of Chhapaak for non-compliance of the High Court order directing respondents to give due credit to the lawyer Bhat for her contribution in the making of the film.

Bhat represented Laxmi Agarwal, the acid attack victim on whose life the movie Chhapaak is based.

Speaking to IANS over phone, Bhat said, “I have filed this petition as the makers have not included the credits in the copy of the film which is being screened internationally.”

However, she said that due credits were given to her in the movie which is screening in India.

Meanwhile, a promotional video Deepika Padukone shot for her new film “Chhapaak” has backfired.

In the video, Deepika is seen throwing a TikTok challenge at a user named @faby_makeupartist.

“I want to challenge Faby with three of my most favourite looks, a Deepika is seen telling the make-up artist Faby.

The actress adds that the three looks that Faby has to recreate on herself are of the films “Om Shanti Om” and “Piku”, besides her look as the acid attack survivor Malti in “Chhapaak”.

In the 39-second video, Faby goes on to rapidly create all three looks on herself, one by one to the beats of peppy music.

