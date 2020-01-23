Tanhaji Box Office Day 14 Morning Occupancy: Ajay Devgn’s Period Drama Witnesses Another Stable Day!

Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is all set to wrap its 2nd week run on a strong note as it is holding its momentum pretty well with negligible drops on each day. Till now, the film has earned 190.43 crores in India.

As on today i.e. day 14, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has recorded occupancy of 15-17% in morning shows across the country, which is on the same lines of yesterday. With a slight dip, the film is sure shot to earn between 6.60-7 crores. Such kind of trending will surely help the Ajay Devgn starrer is retaining a good chunk of screen count for 3rd week despite the release of Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D and Kangana Ranaut’s Panga.

Tanhaji is enjoying a golden run in Mumbai territory with around 90 crores coming from the single territory.

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released on 10th January 2020.

Meanwhile, after Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, the film has finally been given a tax-free status till April 30 by the Maharashtra Cabinet, an official said here on Wednesday.

The decision to waive off GST on ticket sales for the movie came a day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders watched the film at a special show in Mumbai.

The martyrdom of Tanaji Malusare, commander of the Maratha Empire headed by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in the battle of Sinhagad Fort in Pune with the then commander of the fort Udaybhan Singh Rathore, who was allied with the Mughals, holds a special place in the state’s history.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!