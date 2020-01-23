Television Heartthrob Karan Wahi FINALLY Introduces His Girlfriend To The World!

Karan Wahi is one of the most happening bachelors of television. Lately, he has been sharing pictures with an anonymous girl and has been keeping his relationship under wraps. He has finally revealed the mystery girl, Uditi Singh and she hails from London.

Talking about his relationship with Uditi, Karan revealed to Spotboye and said, “I know that being an actor, I’m a public figure and anything that I do will become news. I introduced Uditi to the world because I wanted to calm down certain rumours that are afloat. Yes, I took my social media to tell the world that I am with somebody and I am in a happy space.”

He further added, “I don’t want to disclose much beyond that because I have already spoken, whatever I wanted to say. However, nothing much has changed since then, because earlier the question used to be that who’s the girl and now the question is when is the marriage happening. The questions will keep changing if I say anything more. So, I will just stick with the aspect that I’m happy and that’s what matters the most.”

Take a look at their pictures here:



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>







<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Karan rose to fame with Remix, Dill Mill Gaye, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Ja has also acted in films like Daawat-E-Ishq, Hate Story 4.

