The late Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor on Thursday afternoon shared a sunkissed picture with her elder sister, actress Janhvi Kapoor, set against a picturesque sunset background.

Advertisement

In the image, the sisters are seen enjoying a sundowner at a plush restaurant during one of their travels abroad.

Advertisement

Khushi Kapoor expressed her feelings for Janhvi Kapoor in three words: “Love you sometimes.”

Janhvi Kapoor wittingly commented: “Oh wow can you come here and give me attention then.”

She looked pretty in a blue ombre shirt, while Khushi’s black off-shoulder woollen shrug complimented her minimalistic makeup.

Khushi Kapoor aspires to be an actress and studies at the New York Film Academy.

What are your thoughts on Khushi’s dreamy sunset picture with sister Janhvi? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan’s Satyanarayan Ki Katha To Have Shraddha Kapoor As The Female Lead?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube