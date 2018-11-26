Khiladi Kumar Meets Action King! Rohit Shetty To Direct Akshay Kumar In His Next?

It is a widely accepted fact that no one can do justice to an action drama better than Director Rohit Shetty and a simple proof to it is his massive fan base and the buzz that any of his movie creates. Currently gearing up for Simmba which stars Ranveer Singh & Sara Ali Khan, we have an exciting news for all the Akshay Kumar fans, as post 2.0, Akki might just be uniting with the action king!

Action and AK go hand-in-hand be it in case of his past Thums Up advertisement or his stunts in flicks like Rowdy Rathore. Similarly, when we talk about Rohit Shetty, he’s well known for his action directing skills and projects like Singham, Chennai Express are the top movies of that genre!

Now according to a report in Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty will be making his next project with Akshay Kumar. Also, since Hera Pheri has been delayed, AK has dates available to give to Rohit. As stated by the entertainment website, ” The film is likely to go on floors next year in the month of May and June. The source also revealed that Akshay, who was planning to do Hera Pheri sequel next has given away his dates to Rohit. The reason being, the third instalment of Hera Pheri franchise has been delayed a bit.”

Now that sounds an exciting news because if the best meet from the best of the genre, there definitely will be a bomb-ass movie also making a way for a BLOCKBUSTER!

Akshay is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming sci-fi thriller with Rajinikanth, 2.0 which is expected to break records, and if the reports turn true – there’s a long way to go for Khiladi! Calls for celebrations? We hope the official announcements are made soon!