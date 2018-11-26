There was no respite whatsoever for Sunny Deol’s Bhaiaji Superhit as collections stayed on to be poor right through the weekend at the box office.

Though the film did have content for single screen audiences, even in the interiors the jumps were not really evidenced. Clearly, audiences had given up on the film even before release and that reflected in the abysmal footfalls all along.

Standing at a mere 3.50 crores*, the numbers are lesser than even Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se which again was pretty disastrous at 6.40 crores. However, it still had a huge satellite and digital deal as an advantage. In case of the latest Sunny Deol starrer, even that is not quite happening as a result of which the film would be pretty much in red all over.

Bhaiaji Superhit has just three more days to collect and post that it would be all over for the action-comedy. It would fold up under the 5 crore, hence adding on to disasters that Bollywood has suffered from in the recent times.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder