Simmba: Rohit Shetty Is THE Ideal Director & Here’s The Proof!

Rohit Shetty has booked an entire aircraft for the crew of Simmba who is currently shooting in Goa.

Each and every person from the crew, has been booked on the flight which will get them to Mumbai on 7th November so that they can celebrate Diwali with their family will get back on the next day, 8th November.

The crew was shooting in Hyderabad and then started their Goa schedule early this month. The shooting will be wrapped on 10th November.

No director ever has done such a gesture for their film crew.