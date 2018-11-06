Ironical Moment! Pahlaj Nihalani Moves Bombay HC For Rangeela Raja

Producer and former censor board chief Pahlaj Nihalani has moved the Bombay High Court (HC) to fight the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) against multiple cuts ordered for his film Rangeela Raja.

Nihalani said: “Yes, I’ve taken the matter to the honourable High Court. I had no choice. With the number of cuts ordered by the CBFC — and that too of harmless footage and dialogues — and with my film’s release on November 16 around the corner, I had no choice but to go to court.”

He says he was advised to go to the Revising Committee of the CBFC. But he chose not to.

“The decisions of the Revising Committee are monitored by the CBFC chairperson. I should know because I’ve been there. But the current chairperson (Prasoon Joshi) is out of the country. This, I believe, is often the case. In his absence, decisions on matters that the chairperson decides, are taken by his subordinates. This is completely against the guidelines,” Nihalani said.

Nihalani didn’t want his film to be subjected to unfair treatment.

“Going to court was my best option. The honourable High Court has earlier done what had to be done to ‘Udta Punjab’. I am sure my film will also get justice,” he said.

The film features Govinda in a double role.