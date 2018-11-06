Salman Khan Backs Kapil Sharma For His Upcoming Television Show!

Kapil Sharma was on cloud nine due to the huge success of his comedy shows, Comedy Nights With Kapil & The Kapil Sharma Show. But after an ugly spat with co-actor Sunil Grover, things changed as his show was shut down. Recently, after a hiatus the comedian announced his comeback on television screen on his Twitter account, and Salman Khan is involved into it. Guess how?

Earlier, it was heard that Kapil was to make a comeback around Diwali but it got postponed. Now as per the latest reports flowing in, the comedy king has also found a new producer for his show. The producer is none other than Superstar Salman Khan. And it is learnt that Sharma will start the shooting from December 16. The set is being built on the eight floor of the Film City. Initially, Kapil Sharma’s home banner was used to produce the show.

Kapil Sharma shot to fame after the tremendous response to his shows, Comedy Nights With Kapil & The Kapil Sharma Show. But after the mid-air fight with co-actor Sunil Grover, the fortune changed for the comedian. Even though, he tried elevating the show, things just got worse due to his depression. Ever since, Kapil announced his comeback, the fans are excited to catch their favourite comedian’s antics.

Apart from his busy shooting schedule, Kapil Sharma is to tie knot with his fiancée Ginni Chatrath early December. The comedian-actor is gymming and dieting to get in shape, and we hope to see him soon entertaining his audience with a fresh new avatar.