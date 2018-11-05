Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is geared up with his much-awaited Zero, which releases this December. The actor who is currently witnessing the rough phase in career, as his recent releases failed to perform as expected. Khan movies had several clashes in the past, which is one of the reasons for the overall average business of his movies. Talking about Zero, the actor is leaving no stone unturned, to avoid any clashes at the box office.

Earlier, Rohit Shetty’s Simmba starring Ranveer Singh & Sara Ali Khan was set for a clash with Zero on 21st December. But the makers of both have sorted out the issue, as it would have affected the business of both movies. Later after the discussion, Shetty shifted Simmba to 28th December.

After the blockbuster success of Marathi movie Lai Bhaari (2014), Riteish Deshmukh announced the release of his next venture Mauli on, the same day as Zero, 21st December. Over the recent years Marathi movies like Lai Bhaari, Natsamrat, and Sairat, changed the perception of the audience about regional movies due to its universal appeal and also emerged as a huge success at the box office. Also, considering the impact of Marathi movies in the Maharashtra belt, especially Mumbai, which is an important circuit for Bollywood movies, the makers hesitate to clash with a big Marathi release.

As per the reports flowing in, Shah Rukh requested Riteish to postpone Mauli and the actor has responded positively by postponing his Marathi venture, as both the actors shares a friendly bond. Now as the way is clear, Zero is set to enjoy a solo release on 21st December 2018.