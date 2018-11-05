Diwali Contest: How Well Do You Know Shah Rukh Khan Films – Answer & Win!

Bollywood’s King Shah Rukh Khan recently celebrated his 53rd birthday, along with the trailer launch of his highly anticipated upcoming movie Zero. With Diwali almost around the corner, we thought why not club the both and make a special creation for you all?

We reviewed Shah’s famous romantic flick Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge opposite Kajol, which made him the ‘King of Romance’ in the industry as a birthday tribute to him. Also, we decided to make it special for y’all by adding a contest at the end of the video.

Here’s what you have to do:

We have incorporated several of King Khan’s dialogues from his different movies. All you have to do is identify those dialogues along with the name of the movies and post your answers in the comment section of the Youtube video.

Some lucky winners will get a chance to win a special Diwali gift.

Time Limit: 1 Week (ends on 9th November morning)

Check out the video here:

So go ahead, post your answers and get an exciting gift from our end. All the best and Happiest Diwali to all!