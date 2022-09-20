Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 host Rohit Shetty celebrated the shoot of the finale episode with the finalists of the show and the cast of his upcoming film Cirkus. He posted a picture with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and the team of Cirkus along with KKK 12 contestants.

Advertisement

Rohit Shetty captioned it: “When my Cirkus met my Khatron Ke Khiladis! Thanks to my audience for making ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ a big success! Ab Christmas mein ‘Cirkus’ ko bhi itna pyar dena!(Now in Christmas give the same love to ‘Cirkus’).”

Advertisement

The shoot was attended by KKK 12 finalists including Mohit Malik, choreographer Tushar Kalia, social media influencer Faisal Shaikh, Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair and also the cast of his upcoming film like Ranveer, Pooja Hegde, Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, and others.

Rubina Dilaik and Mohit Malik also shared pictures from the shoot. The ‘Chotti Bahu’ actress wrote along with the series of pictures that she posted: “Couldn’t have asked for a better Grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi with the amazing @itrohitshetty Sir and my star crush @ranveersingh and the entire cast of #Cirkus2022”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

The finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will be airing on September 24 and September 25 on Colors.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16: Divyanka Tripathi & Karan Patel To Beat Sidharth Shukla’s 60 Lakhs/ Episode & Karan Kundrra’s 4.5 Crores Salary To Become Highest-Paid Contestants In History?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram