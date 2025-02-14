Sooraj Pancholi is all set to return to the spotlight with his upcoming period action spectacle Kesari Veer: Legends Of Somnath. A recently released teaser of the upcoming film shows the actor in a never-before-seen avatar as he transforms into the mighty warrior Veer Hamirji Gohil, who fought to save the Somnath temple in Gujarat in the 14th century AD.

Pancholi decided to step into the shoes of the unsung warrior to explore himself as an actor. In the latest teaser, he showcases his intense best and looks as powerful as an undefeated warrior. The actor seamlessly raises excitement for the soon-to-be-released trailer.

Speaking about the teaser release, Sooraj Pancholi said, “The teaser of ‘Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath’ is out and I am beyond excited to share this with the audience. This film came to me as a blessing and this is the first time I’m playing the role of a warrior. A lot of hard work has gone into making this film, and I can’t wait to bring this spectacle out on the big screens. See you at the theatres!”

The teaser of Kesari Veer: Legends Of Somnath is just a slight glimpse of what Sooraj Pancholi has to offer. In addition to Pancholii, the movie stars Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and debutant Akanksha Sharma in key roles. The film has been crafted on lavish sets and recreated palaces and will likely be a visual and a musical treat. It is directed by Prince Dhiman and produced by Kanu Chauhan under Chauhan Studios. Kesari Veer: Legends Of Somnath is scheduled for a pan-India release in multiple languages on March 14, 2025.

