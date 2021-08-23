Advertisement

Last week, just as Katrina Kaif was heading to Russia with Salman Khan and team Tiger 3, news of her engagement to actor Vicky Kausal made the headlines. The duo’s relationship was first reported when they were snapped dining together, but they have never confirmed it.

While news of a secret Roka made the headlines, the actor’s family and actress’ team denied such claims. Now, we have come across news regarding the duo have a heated argument regarding this. This verbal fight reportedly took place before the actress headed to Russia to shoot Tiger 3.

As reported by Bollywood Life, a source close to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal revealed that both the actors were quite agitated when the rumours of their engagement started gaining attention recently. This person in the know further started that both Katrina and Vicky were lost as to how a story like this made it to the media.

The site mentions that the discussion between Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal before she headed to Russia to shoot Tiger 3 was about whose team was behind the rumour spread. With both Kaif and Kaushal having an amazing line-up of films, they want the focus to be on their work and nothing else.

Their relationship became a talking point after actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor revealed that they were indeed in a relationship.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif, who is currently busy filming Tiger 3, will also feature in the Akshay Kumar-led Sooryavanshi, Phone Bhoot and the Alia Bhatt-Priyanka Chopra Jonas co-starrer Jee Lee Zaraa. Vicky Kaushal has several films in the pipeline, including Sardar Udham Singh, Sam Bahadur, Mr Lele, The Great Indian Family and more.

