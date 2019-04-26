Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Holding Grudges With Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Deepika Padukone!

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor were almost planning to get engaged when they broke up in 2016. Everyone was shocked by the way things turned out between them and their split become a much talked about topic in the media.

2 years later, Katrina’s best friend Alia Bhatt came close to Ranbir Kapoor as they started shooting for Brahmastra. Both the stars never tried to keep their relationship under wraps. From attending public events together to being with each other’s family, Ranbir and Alia did everything which a couple generally does.

All this while, it was reported that Katrina is not so happy about Alia’s closeness to Ranbir. However, in her latest interview with DNA, Katrina revealed that her bond with Alia hasn’t affected at all. She also talked about her bonding with Ranbir and his ex-girlfriend Deepika. Here’s what Katrina said-

“I can take into consideration that, how miserable I am, makes no difference to anyone else. So, instead, I can lighten my own burden and say — let me be happy and at peace. And what is meant for me, will come my way.”

Katrina also said that she doesn’t believe in holding the grudges-

“Whoever it is (no names were taken), I don’t see the point of holding on to anything unpleasant from the past. I would rather let bygones be bygones. I don’t think anyone is out there to hurt me.”

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Zero and is currently promoting her upcoming Eid film, Bharat. She has also signed Sooryavanshi which stars Akshay Kumar in lead and is directed by Rohit Shetty. The film will hit the cinemas on Eid 2020.

