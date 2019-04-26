Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: HISTORY Is Created!

Finally, the D-day has arrived for all the hardcore fans of Marvel in India as Avengers: Endgame has hit the theatres. The hype for the movie is altogether on a different level with the multiplexes playing the shows round the clock. With a first show as early as 1.30 am in Pune, one could just imagine the crazy demand amongst the movie buffs.

To know in detail about the buzz of the movie, let’s take a look at the advance booking trends across the country:

Mumbai

The 3D and advanced 3D versions are roaring in the city with about 95% shows filling fast (inclining more towards houseful shows). 2D versions are lacking far behind with just 35-40% filling fast shows.

Delhi-NCR

Right from the first day, the craze is of the next level and with the increase in the number of shows, we have seen increasing houseful boards. Speaking about the ticket sales, more than 93% shows are filling fast to full.

Bengaluru

The screening has been increased and about 70% shows are houseful to filling fast. The English version is witnessing the maximum sale for 2D, 3D and advance 3D versions.

Hyderabad

This circuit is a bit better than Mumbai, with more than 95% shows houseful to filling fast.

Pune, Kolkata and Chennai

Pune is on a surprising spree with 80-85% shows filling fast and expected to get better post afternoon shows.

kolkata is improved in the last 1-2 days and is showing about 75-80% of oranges (filling fast), which also includes 50-55% houseful shows.

Chennai is terrific with more than 85% filling fast and houseful boards in English 3D version, while Tamil and Hindi versions are bit lower.

