Bharat Telugu Trailer: This South Superstar To Lend His Voice For Salman Khan!

Recently, the makers of Bharat released the trailer of Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif starrer and it literally made everyone go gaga over it. In no time, the trailer garnered almost 30 million views in just 24 hours on YouTube.

Now, the great news is that Bharat trailer will soon be launched in Telugu too. The film will be released in three languages – Tamil, Telugu & Hindi simultaneously.

The fab news is that South superstar Ram Charan has come on-board too for the film. He will be lending his voice for Salman’s character in Telugu version and the trailer of it will be released soon. He had also dubbed for Salman’s part in the Telugu version of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

It is now to be seen who will dub for the Tamil version of Bharat.

Well, it will be interesting to see Salman Khan in Bharat’s dubbed versions too. The film is slated to release on June 5th, 2019.

