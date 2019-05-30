Katrina Kaif OPENS UP About Her Breakup With Ranbir Kapoor: “My Yoga Teacher Noticed I Was Crying”

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor ended their 6-year-old relationship and broke up back in 2016. It’s been 3 years since their breakup but the talks around them haven’t settled down.

Recently during an interview with Filmfare, Katrina talked about her life after the breakup with Ranbir and revealed how she faced the truth which really disturbed her. Katrina said, “Maybe, a lot of things have changed for me personally and professionally. After my last relationship ended, I was forced to analyse many things about myself and my life and the way I was living it. Whatever was supposed to happen, happened. Everything happens for a reason. I remember I was getting on a plane to shoot Baar Baar Dekho in Thailand. It was January. There was a repetitive thought going on in my head. When you get stuck on something, it’s deeply disturbing. It doesn’t leave you alone. It was bad. It was sad. I wondered how could something trouble you to this level? That phase made me read a lot. I wanted to understand how we human beings function. On one particular night, my attitude and approach to the world opened up again.”

Sharing some more details, she said, “Some things can still upset you. But that’s fine. I face it. I stare at the ghost in the room until it just fades away. When something triggers an emotion, I let it happen. Like one day I came across something, which I kept pushing away. But it hurt me and bothered me. While I was doing yoga, my teacher asked, ‘Are you okay?’ I said I was fine. She said, ‘But you’re crying.’ I had actually begun crying. It had to come out. Now, I don’t try to push things away. I stare at them. What you resist, persists.”

Well, we really adore the way Katrina has dealt with the bad phase in her personal life. With the kind of brave attitude she has shown, she is really an inspiration for many of her followers.

Meanwhile, Katrina is promoting her upcoming film Bharat which is slated to release on Eid 2019. She will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar in the title role.

