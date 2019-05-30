Man Obtains Inappropriate Images Of Women Pretending To Be Armaan Malik; Gets Arrested!

A man pretending to be singer Armaan Malik was arrested on Wednesday, for blackmailing several women on social media.

Named Mahendra Varman from Ulundurpet in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu, was arrested by the police in a trap set for him. Mahendra pretended to be a famous Bollywood singer Armaan Malik and befriended women on Facebook and WhatsApp. Further, he somehow managed to obtain their inappropriate photographs and blackmailed them by threatening to post those pictures on social media, if not given the money.

Upon a complaint by a victim woman, the District Crime Branch police set up a trap for Mahendra and caught him red-handed while talking with the woman. He is kept in Coimbatore Central Prison.

As per police, Mahendra has made lakhs of rupees through such blackmailing, after he quit a job as a teacher trainee.

He has been arrested under sections 354 B (use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) 354 C (punishment for voyeurism), 384 (punishment for extortion), 506 (i) (punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 66E (punishment for violation of privacy), 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the IT Act.

