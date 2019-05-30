Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma Star Disha Vakani Gets A Flashy Car For Herself

Despite the absence from television screen for quite a long time now, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s beloved star Disha Vakani aka Daya, has become a topic of discussion amongst the audience due to speculations about her return in the show.

Now, contrary to the show, Disha Vakani is back in the news due to her off-screen life. The actress has bought a brand new white Audi car. She posted a picture of a car on the Instagram account and expectedly except few congratulating comments, most of the replies were regarding her comeback in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She captioned it as, “#mycaraudi”.

Coming to the most discussed issue of Disha’s return in the show, the makers have recently clarified to the Times of India and said that the chances of her return are high but at the same time they are in talks with a lot of popular artists too for the safer side.

Recently rumours sparked that the makers are finalizing Ami Trivedi as Dayaben, however, she denied the rumours of being approached by them.

Also, a few weeks ago the Indo American actor Kal Penn of Harold & Kumar fame, posted a video on Twitter, that saw him as Ladies Bhai, a carefree a Gujarati man who believes himself to be a ladies’ man. The fun video received laughs from his followers and one of his fans tweeted that the actor needs to be the part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, to which he replied, “You joke but this has legit been a goal”.

Further, the reply of producer Asit Kumarr Modi, hinted of including the Indo American actor in the show.

