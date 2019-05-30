Katrina Kaif Would Jump At THIS Deepika Padukone Movie Had She Been Approached!

Katrina Kaif is at the peak point of her career with characters like Babita Kumari (Zero), Kumud Raina (Bharat) and her next with Akshay Kumar, Sooryavanshi which still remains unknown. Recently during the promotions of the Salman Khan – Ali Abbas Zafar movie, the actress was asked about the same and the kind of roles she is looking forward to, and she named a Deepika Padukone project. Can y’all believe it?

While in a media interaction, the actress was asked about her strong character as Babita Kumari in Zero which garnered praises from critics as well as the audiences, and if there’s a specific plan she has in mind for future projects. To this, Katrina said, “Today, I see Babita Kumari (Her character in ‘Zero’) as a character; whether she is the protagonist or not isn’t important. I see Kumud as a heroic character. Tomorrow, if a role like what Deepika (Padukone) is doing in ‘Chhapaak‘ is offered to me, I would jump at it.”

But if Katrina Kaif would’ve been approached for Chhapaak, would it be exciting to portray this never seen before avatar? Meanwhile, Deepika definitely remains the apt choice for the project, especially after the posters that came out.

Meanwhile, Chhapaak is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor. The movie is being directed by Meghna Gulzar and also stars Vikrant Massey as the male lead. The movie is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.

Deepika is excited about Chhapaak. “A story of trauma and triumph. And the unquashable human spirit. Elated to collaborate with Fox Star Studios on ‘Chhapaak‘,” Deepika had earlier tweeted.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!