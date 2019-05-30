Did Rohit Shetty Just Register THIS Title For Ranveer Singh’s Simmba Sequel?

Rohit Shetty could well be described as the brand ambassador of cop movies in Bollywood. The ‘hit’ filmmaker has given birth to several cop franchises including Singham and Simmba. With upcoming Sooryavanshi, the director is to introduce Akshay Kumar in his cop universe. Now according to the reports, Shetty has registered a new title, hinting at another movie on police, and we wonder if it might be a sequel to the Ranveer Singh starrer!

As per the report in Deccan Chronicle, the sources stated that Rohit Shetty has registered the title “Aaya Police” with Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) under his production house, Rohit Shetty Picturez LLP.

The source further adds, “There was this song in Simmba called Aala Re Aala which has the line ‘ae aaya police’. Deepika Padukone was also seen saying that and cheering for Ranveer Singh in the film, and it had gone viral. Rohit thought it is a pretty good name for a movie and has registered the title”, reports Deccan Chronicle.

Rohit Shetty has interwoven the world of “Singham“, “Simmba” and his upcoming film “Sooryavanshi” – creating his own “cop universe” in Bollywood. But the filmmaker says the decision to merge together the popular films was not an easy one.

“I can’t claim that I am making India’s superheroes. But we are creating our own universe and I am happy that people are loving it and they know about this universe,” Rohit told IANS.

“When I started with ‘Simmba‘, when we were scripting for the film and we thought about the universe getting merged, I was a bit scared. Whether people will (like it)… Suddenly they should not feel ‘what is happening’,” he added.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!