Bigg Boss 13: Not Just Salman Khan, The Show To Feature One More Host?

Bollywood’s Tiger, Salman Khan, is quite engaged with some of the interesting concepts in his kitty. Currently busy in the promotions of Bharat, the actor is simultaneously shooting for Dabangg 3. Khan will also kick start his work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah and Color’s reality show Bigg Boss 13.

Earlier it was reported that the show to begin from September 29 but as of now nothing is confirmed. The report in Peepingmoon states, “The makers are still in search for the contestants; nobody has been finalized yet. The talks with the celebrities are at a very initial stage; in fact, the entire show is at a very initial stage. Yes, as of now the channel is planning to launch it in the month of September. But the final date has not been decided yet. The team is still working on host Salman Khan’s dates yet. He is doing the show but the final confirmation on his dates is still awaited”, the source adds.

Considering the busy schedule of Khan, the sets of Bigg Boss to be shifted in Mumbai, so that he can manage the shoot of the show and Inshallah, simultaneously.

Now there’s one more interesting update about the show, suggesting that show might get a female co-host, thus limiting Khan’s exposure. “Salman felt that to add freshness to this year’s season, the makers should get a female co-host. Apparently, Salman might take a backseat and give his female co-host more exposure so that she can bring newness to the show. Nothing is concrete as of now, these are mere ongoing conversations,” the source states to Bollywood Life.

