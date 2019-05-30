Mr. India 2 Is Coming – Boney Kapoor Plans To Make A Franchise Out Of It

All the fans of Mr. India, here’s good news for you. The much loved Bollywood film which just completed its 32 years is all set to get its reboot.

Producer of the original film, Boney Kapoor in an interview to Mid-Day confirmed that he is planning a reboot of Mr.India and from there, they will make it a franchise.

The filmmaker said, “The idea is to create a reboot first, and then, make a franchise of it. It needs to be made more contemporary. We have a basic structure in mind. We haven’t decided on a timeline yet, but intend to make it soon.”

Recalling the time when they first made Mr. India, Boney said, “We put up a large set near Versova beach. I was so happy with the costumes that I paid a bonus to the stylist. Amrish Puri as Mogambo was a masterstroke; he brought the character alive.”

Sridevi was one of the major highlights of the film. Boney said that after her demise, he has even more reasons to make the reboot. “While Sri was considered a glamorous star earlier, the audiences’ perception of her changed after Mr India — then on, she was seen as a powerful actress. Anil too became more legitimate a performer with the film. After Sri, I have even more reason to make the film now.” he said.

When asked if Shekhar Kapoor will direct the reboot too, Boney said, “If Shekhar is free, he can direct it. The cast and crew made the film what it was, and if anyone from the original line-up wants to be part of it, they can join us again.”

When released back in 1987, Mr. India became a huge Hit. The film which was set on a budget of 4 crores (huge according to that time) did a business of more than 4.5 crores. The film later became a cult classic and Amrish Puri’s negative character of Mogambo is still remembered by people.

