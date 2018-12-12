Katrina Kaif On Being Lucky To Kiss Shah Rukh Khan: He Is Lucky!

The most awaited and sizzling song of the year Husn Parcham from Zero was launched today at an event in Mumbai. The song features Bollywood’s leading lady Katrina Kaif who has slayed like a queen! The song definitely soars the temperature high with its sexy video.

The song was launched in the presence of director Aanand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Ajay-Atul and Bosco. The event was launched in Mumbai’s Chandan Cinemas which was also graced by the fans.

As soon the song was launched, the audience and media went crazy after watching Katrina’s super hot moves. During the launch event, Katrina was asked if she is lucky to kiss SRK on-screen since she had one kissing scene in Jab Tak Hai Jaan and now in Zero. Giving a quirky reply, the Chikni Chameli girl joked, “Kisne bola main lucky Hoon? Wo lucky hai! (Who said I’m lucky? He is lucky!).”

Well, that’s Katrina for you! Her witty replies are always AWESOME!

Husn Parcham is sung by Bhoomi Trivedi and Raja Kumari, lyrics are by Irshaad Kamil and music is composed by Ajay-Atul. Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero also stars Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan in the pivotal roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 21, 2018.