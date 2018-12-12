Husn Parcham From Zero OUT: Katrina Kaif Is Making Us Drool Over Those Red-Hot Blazing Moves!

Husn Parcham from Zero is out and we still are finding our dropped jaws, thanks to Katrina Kaif. Shah Rukh Khan yesterday shared some stills from the song and we were sure of one thing – it’s going to be SUPER HOT, and we were not wrong. A song with Anushka Sharma (Mere Naam Tu), another with Salman Khan (Issaqbaazi) is already out and this is the 3rd and the hottest one.

Husn Parcham is all about the superstar Babita Kumari played by Katrina Kaif and how she makes every guy drool over her presence. Composed by Ajay-Atul, the song is sung by Bhoomi Trivedi and has Raja Kumari rapping to it. From straight to curls, Katrina Kaif can carry any look with ultimate hotness!

Check out the video here:

The movie is in a way a make or break film for Shah Rukh Khan. He has had a Jab Harry Met Sejal and Raees in 2017 but this year he has made sure everything falls into its place. With proper promotions and choosing an Aanand L Rai film, it’s pretty much evident he wants to end 2018 on a high.

Directed by Aanand L. Rai, Zero features SRK as a vertically challenged man. The film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The central character of the Red Chillies Entertainment film is described as Paagal, Aashiq, Awaara and more, but he is seen happy in his own world, not seeking empathy from anyone.

The film, releasing on December 21, is also said to be Sridevi’s last movie.