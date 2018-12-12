Box Office Collections: Kedarnath & 2.0 (Hindi) Keep The Footfalls Going On Tuesday

There were good footfalls in theatres on Tuesday as well, what with Kedarnath as well as 2.0 [Hindi] finding audiences. Collections for both films are decent and also on the similar lines.

Let’s talk about Kedarnath first. The film is keeping the Box Office engaged and brought in 3.75 crore* more. This has assured that numbers would stay on to be over 3 crore today as well as tomorrow which would put the Abhishek Kapoor film on a healthy ground. With 35.75 crore in its kitty so far, the Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer is a winner, though it has to be seen if it manages to have a Hit tag for itself.

On the other hand 2.0 [Hindi] is a success already and could well be a Blockbuster if it manages to have a good third week as well. As of now, the second week is staying to be good with 3 crore* more coming in. The film’s total currently stands at 173.50 crore* and 185 crore mark would be reached before the close of second weekend. The film is approaching the 200 crore mark though it is going to be touch and go. That said, this one is the biggest grosser of Akshay Kumar by a margin and the onus is now on his next release Kesari to top that mark.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources