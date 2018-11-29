Filmmaker Aanand L Rai is on a promotional spree as his most anticipated movie Zero is finally releasing on December 21, 2018 which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif & Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. Before Shah Rukh, Rai had approached Salman Khan for the same role, but later the Dabangg Khan recommended his close buddy SRK’s name for the role. But to keep all the fans happy and excited, Rai decided to cast Salman in a special appearance with Shah Rukh.

Recently, we got a glimpse of SRK and Salman in a song, which will be released anytime soon.

Yesterday, we met the captain of the ship himself and asked if we will get to see him and Salman doing a film together after Zero, to which he said that he would love to work with him if he gets a suitable script for Salman. He said, “The day I have a script which is for him, then 100%. Who will not want to work with Salman.” We will be more than happy! Isn’t it guys?

The Tanu Weds Manu director also spoke about how he zeroed down on SRK to play a vertically challenged role, and how he approached Salman at first. Speaking about it, Aanand said, “After Raanjhanaa, I was thinking of doing something on these lines and more because I wanted to see myself coming out of that so called label of shooting nicely in the real locations and small towns. So I wanted to get rid of that, I wanted to go ahead and do which is a little more than this. I’m not saying just for the sake of doing something new but for my own growth. I wanted to tell this story where I can make the VFX thing which was the in thing at that point also. I should use that for my emotions and at that time I had this idea. I was meeting actors but I felt that I should discuss this with Salman (Khan) bhai. He said that it’s a nice idea and let’s work on it. Then I went ahead and started shooting Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Once I finished that, the story which was there in my mind, was much different from the idea that I had earlier. After I got the entire story, I thought of approaching Shah Rukh Khan saab because I felt that it belonged to him. I met him and he liked it.”

Ask him if he spoke to the Kick actor after he finalised SRK, he promptly replied, “They both are in the film (laughs). They are big-hearted actors. They don’t think like this. This is the way how we think. They are the kind of people who go through the scripts and recommend it to others if they feel their contemporaries can do the justice. They are beyond this.”