Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan visited New York for the first time and even got featured on Times Square.

Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared a reel of him visiting the Big Apple. In the clip, a swarm of fans are seen greeting him and even performing his hooksteps from the songs picturised on Kartik.

Kartik Aaryan captioned: “Gwalior Boy on Times Square Thank you New York city and to all the Fans for showering me with so much love and making my First Trip to the city memorable and full of surprises YY, You have my Heart :)Thank you to the wonderful team for all the efforts @abhi_celebbazaar @3sixtyshows @darshanpateldallas.”

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was recently seen in ‘Shehzaada‘, will next be seen in a slew of films including ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’ and the third installment of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’. He also has ‘Aashiqui 3’ and Kabir Khan’s untitled next film.

Previously, actor Kartik Aaryan remembered the late actor-director Satish Kaushik as a ‘best landlord’ in his struggling days.

Aaryan shared a picture of him in a printed shirt and denim and called him a great human being, who helped him in his initial years of struggle and guided him always.

Kartik Aaryan wrote in his Instagram stories: “A great actor, a great human being, and the best landlord, I had during my struggling days in the city. Will always remember your encouraging words and laughter sir. RIP Satish Sir (folded hands emoji).”

