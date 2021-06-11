Actor Kartik Aaryan treated fans with a fun dance video on his social media page on Thursday. What was interesting was his choice of track. Instead of a Bollywood song, the actor chose Telugu star Allu Arjun’s popular track Buttabomma.

Advertisement

Allu Arjun’s track Buttabomma was part of his 2020 superhit 2020 Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which also stars actress Pooja Hegde.

Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan posted a video where he is seen dancing in a studio with choreographers. He captioned the video as “Dance like __ ? (‘No ones watching’ mat likhna). @shaziasamji @piyush_bhagat #Buttabomma #DanceLikeKartikAaryan.”

Check out the video shared by Kartik Aaryan below:

The actor’s video was flooded with compliments from Kartik’s industry colleagues and fans. Actor Varun Dhawan was one of the first to comment with an “applauding” emoticon on Kartik’s video.

Interestingly, Allu Arjun’s famous dance track Seeti maar, from his 2017 hit DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham, was recreated in Salman Khan’s film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Must Read: Did You Know? Shefali Shah Was Approached To Be Part Of Kapoor & Sons, Neerja



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube