The much-awaited announcement teaser of Kartik Aaryan’s untitled romantic musical drama was released by the makers on the occasion of Valentine’s week. And it was definitely worth the wait since the 1-minute-long teaser gives you that tint of romance, intense performances and a beautiful soundtrack. Sreeleela’s charm and chemistry with Aaryan is just the cherry on top.

Announcement Teaser Review Of The Kartik Aaryan Starrer

Talking about the teaser, it starts with Kartik Aaryan performing the song ‘Tu Aashiqui Hai’ on the stage in a concert full of crowd cheering for him. By the looks of it, he seems to be playing a famous singer and musician. We soon see some glimpses of his romantic moments with Sreeleela’s character.

The duo can be seen enjoying a bike ride and Kartik Aaryan’s character also sings a song for Sreeleela. It can be assumed that Kartik Aaryan’s character will be facing a major heartbreak in the movie despite achieving a lot of fame as a singer. Kartik’s rugged look stands out with his unkempt beard and intense eyes. It also reminds one of Shahid Kapoor’s look from Kabir Singh.

The second USP is inevitably the music. The soul-stirring song ‘Tu Aashiqui Hai’ stands out in the teaser. Pritam’s music and Vishal Mishra’s soft vocals flesh out the essence of the song, and this one promises to be the love anthem of the year. The movie also marks Sreeleela’s Bollywood debut.

About The Movie

The movie has been directed by Anurag Basu. It has been produced by Bhushan Kumar. The movie will be witnessing a Diwali 2025 release. Earlier there were rumors of Tripti Dimri being the female lead of the movie but speculations were rife that the Animal actress was replaced by Sreeleela in the same.

